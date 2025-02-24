Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Naples metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 5 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#5. Immokalee, FL

- Typical home value: $271,055

- 1-year price change: -8.5%

- 5-year price change: +44.9%

#4. Everglades, FL

- Typical home value: $302,200

- 1-year price change: -7.8%

- 5-year price change: +47.0%

#3. Goodland, FL

- Typical home value: $465,339

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +71.4%

#2. Naples, FL

- Typical home value: $576,169

- 1-year price change: -4.3%

- 5-year price change: +66.1%

#1. Marco Island, FL

- Typical home value: $879,662

- 1-year price change: -4.5%

- 5-year price change: +63.6%