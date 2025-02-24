Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Punta Gorda metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 4 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Stacker
#4. Port Charlotte, FL
- Typical home value: $290,547
- 1-year price change: -7.6%
- 5-year price change: +51.2%
Stacker
#3. Punta Gorda, FL
- Typical home value: $373,625
- 1-year price change: -8.3%
- 5-year price change: +48.2%
Stacker
#2. Rotonda West, FL
- Typical home value: $378,254
- 1-year price change: -8.6%
- 5-year price change: +50.2%
Stacker
#1. Placida, FL
- Typical home value: $521,557
- 1-year price change: -6.6%
- 5-year price change: +47.1%