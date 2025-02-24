Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Coleman, FL
- Typical home value: $179,012
- 1-year price change: -4.8%
- 5-year price change: +32.8%
#7. Lake Panasoffkee, FL
- Typical home value: $208,721
- 1-year price change: -2.4%
- 5-year price change: +52.2%
#6. Bushnell, FL
- Typical home value: $287,974
- 1-year price change: +2.0%
- 5-year price change: +51.5%
#5. Wildwood, FL
- Typical home value: $290,234
- 1-year price change: -0.4%
- 5-year price change: +44.2%
#4. Webster, FL
- Typical home value: $292,199
- 1-year price change: +1.8%
- 5-year price change: +56.2%
#3. Center Hill, FL
- Typical home value: $316,859
- 1-year price change: -1.1%
- 5-year price change: +42.8%
#2. Oxford, FL
- Typical home value: $357,706
- 1-year price change: -0.0%
- 5-year price change: +42.0%
#1. The Villages, FL
- Typical home value: $403,248
- 1-year price change: -1.0%
- 5-year price change: +36.0%