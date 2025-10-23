Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Octobers in Florida since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#8. October 1974 (tie)

- Average temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.2°F

- Total precipitation: 1.07"

#8. October 1964 (tie)

- Average temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.7°F

- Total precipitation: 4.44"

#8. October 1938 (tie)

- Average temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.7°F

- Total precipitation: 4.44"

#8. October 1930 (tie)

- Average temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.54"

#8. October 1917 (tie)

- Average temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.72"

#7. October 1957

- Average temperature: 69.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.2"

#5. October 1977 (tie)

- Average temperature: 69.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.7°F

- Total precipitation: 1.43"

#5. October 1908 (tie)

- Average temperature: 69.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.57"

#4. October 1943

- Average temperature: 69°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.8°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.2°F

- Total precipitation: 2.4"

#3. October 1913

- Average temperature: 68.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.9°F

- Total precipitation: 2.81"

#2. October 1976

- Average temperature: 68.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.6°F

- Total precipitation: 3.2"

#1. October 1987

- Average temperature: 68.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.5°F

- Total precipitation: 2.48"