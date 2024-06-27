Local

2 people injured in plane crash near DeLand

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
(Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Deland plane crash (Volusia County Sheriff's Office) (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a plane crash near DeLand, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

The small plane crashed at about 3 p.m. near Lake Molly Avenue.

Deputies said both people were conscious and alert.

They were taken to a hospital under a “trauma alert” status.

