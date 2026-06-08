NE Florida events: Chris Stapleton, Jumbo Shrimp six-game homestand, dance performances

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s early summer homestand continues with a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Tuesday, June 9:
Nancy Dance - Wonderland & Welcome to New York - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Wednesday, June 10:
Barbara Thompson Dance - Beauty and the Beast - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Thursday, June 11:
Barbara Thompson Dance - Beauty and the Beast - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Voyage Celebrating the Music of Journey - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, June 12:
Tunes and Blooms: Pop-Punk Revival - 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Comedian CP at The Comedy Zone - 7:15 pm - The Comedy Zone
Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Plus Special Guests L.A. Guns - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Mariah The Scientist & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Lupita Infante - 8:00 pm - Five
GORGON CITY at Decca Live - 9:00 pm
Saturday, June 13:
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Wehner’s School of the Arts - 1:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Juneteenth Celebration - 5:00 pm - Saint John’s Cathedral
Armada FC Women’s Florida Champions League vs. Seminole United 6:00 pm - Patton Park
Dynamics Dance - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
The World Of Dance and Talent - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Sporting Jax vs. Detroit City FC - 7:00 pm - Hodges Stadium
Preservation Hall Jazz Band - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Landon McNamara - 8:00 pm - Five
Cyclops at Decca Live - 10:00 pm
Sunday, June 14:
Premier Bride Expo - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Green Room Collective Presents Imagine Inaugural Showcase - 3:00 pm - Florida Theatre
The Pop-Out: A Live Music Concert Series - 5:00 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park
Cash Bash - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
John Anderson - An Acoustic Evening - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall