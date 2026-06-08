NE Florida events: Chris Stapleton, Jumbo Shrimp six-game homestand, dance performances

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s early summer homestand continues with a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Tuesday, June 9:

Nancy Dance - Wonderland & Welcome to New York - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Wednesday, June 10:

Barbara Thompson Dance - Beauty and the Beast - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Thursday, June 11:

Barbara Thompson Dance - Beauty and the Beast - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Voyage Celebrating the Music of Journey - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, June 12:

Tunes and Blooms: Pop-Punk Revival - 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Comedian CP at The Comedy Zone - 7:15 pm - The Comedy Zone

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Plus Special Guests L.A. Guns - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Mariah The Scientist & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Lupita Infante - 8:00 pm - Five

GORGON CITY at Decca Live - 9:00 pm

Saturday, June 13:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Wehner’s School of the Arts - 1:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Juneteenth Celebration - 5:00 pm - Saint John’s Cathedral

Armada FC Women’s Florida Champions League vs. Seminole United 6:00 pm - Patton Park

Dynamics Dance - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

The World Of Dance and Talent - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Sporting Jax vs. Detroit City FC - 7:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Preservation Hall Jazz Band - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Landon McNamara - 8:00 pm - Five

Cyclops at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Sunday, June 14:

Premier Bride Expo - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Green Room Collective Presents Imagine Inaugural Showcase - 3:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Pop-Out: A Live Music Concert Series - 5:00 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park

Cash Bash - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

John Anderson - An Acoustic Evening - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

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