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NE Florida events: Chris Stapleton, Jumbo Shrimp six-game homestand, dance performances

By Rich Jones
Chris Stapleton
On the road FILE PHOTO: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. He is going on tour once again with 24 new stops in 2026. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s early summer homestand continues with a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Tuesday, June 9:

Nancy Dance - Wonderland & Welcome to New York - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Wednesday, June 10:

Barbara Thompson Dance - Beauty and the Beast - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Thursday, June 11:

Barbara Thompson Dance - Beauty and the Beast - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Voyage Celebrating the Music of Journey - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, June 12:

Tunes and Blooms: Pop-Punk Revival - 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Comedian CP at The Comedy Zone - 7:15 pm - The Comedy Zone

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Plus Special Guests L.A. Guns - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Mariah The Scientist & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Lupita Infante - 8:00 pm - Five

GORGON CITY at Decca Live - 9:00 pm

Saturday, June 13:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Wehner’s School of the Arts - 1:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Juneteenth Celebration - 5:00 pm - Saint John’s Cathedral

Armada FC Women’s Florida Champions League vs. Seminole United 6:00 pm - Patton Park

Dynamics Dance - 6:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

The World Of Dance and Talent - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Sporting Jax vs. Detroit City FC - 7:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Preservation Hall Jazz Band - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Landon McNamara - 8:00 pm - Five

Cyclops at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Sunday, June 14:

Premier Bride Expo - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Green Room Collective Presents Imagine Inaugural Showcase - 3:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Pop-Out: A Live Music Concert Series - 5:00 pm - Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park

Cash Bash - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

John Anderson - An Acoustic Evening - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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