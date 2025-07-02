Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida earns honors for youth impact and workplace culture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida (BGCNF) has been recognized for its contributions to youth development and workplace culture, receiving several accolades.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), the national organization, was named one of Forbes’ Top 10 Charities.

Locally, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida was recognized by USA Today as a Top Workplace in Northeast Florida, emphasizing its strong leadership and positive work environment.

“These recognitions affirm what we already know, that our Clubs are changing lives every single day,” said Paul Martinez, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida. “We’re proud to be a place where young people feel seen, supported, and inspired, and equally proud to be recognized as a top workplace for the dedicated professionals who make our mission possible.”

Also, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida was named one of the Top 10 Boys & Girls Clubs in the Nation for Overall Participation.

This recognition was based on data from the 2024 BGCA Annual Report, showcasing the organization’s success in engaging youth across multiple counties, including Alachua, Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns.

