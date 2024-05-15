Local

Florida license plate will honor K9s for National Police Week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

License plate honors K9s during National Police Week A Florida-based nonprofit is honoring National Police Week with a pre-ordered license plate. (Marion County Sheriff's Office /Marion County Sheriff's Office)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida-based nonprofit is honoring National Police Week with a pre-ordered license plate.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

K9s United is supporting crimefighters by offering Florida drivers the specialty license plate to order during National Police Week, which runs from May 12 through May 19.

The deadline is until Oct. 15.

Florida drivers don’t have to wait until their tags are due for renewal.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: Mayor Deegan defends claim of whopping $26B stadium economic impact; ‘Over estimated’ says expert

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!