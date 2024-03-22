Local

Florida officer recovering after being shot by barricaded suspect in hotel room

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Florida officer recovering after being shot by barricaded suspect in hotel room A Fort Lauderdale police officer is recovering after being shot. (WFTV)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Fort Lauderdale police officer is recovering after being shot.

Officers responded to a Holiday Inn Express Thursday morning after a caller said he killed someone in his hotel room.

They then exchanged gunfire with a suspect who was barricaded in a room. One officer was shot.

