Florida Virtual Full-Time Public Schools extends K–12 enrollment through July 31

Enrollment for Florida Virtual Full-Time Public Schools (FLVS Full-Time) has been extended for the 2025-26 school year, allowing Florida students in grades K-12 to apply until July 31.

The first day of school for FLVS Full Time is set for August 18, offering a fully virtual learning environment.

Florida Virtual School, known for its commitment to school choice, serves over 200,000 students annually with its rigorous digital courses and flexible learning model.

FLVS Full Time students have ranked among the best in the state on the Florida Assessments of Student Thinking (FAST) progress monitoring and End-of-Course (EOC) assessments, placing in the top 10 non-lab school districts statewide across core subjects.

“We believe that every student deserves access to high-quality, flexible education that meets their unique needs,” said Dr. Louis Algaze, president and CEO of Florida Virtual School.

FLVS Full Time offers over 200 courses, including core subjects, electives, world languages, and Career and Technical Education.

High school students can take Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment classes or pursue a Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) diploma.

This year, 15 students graduated from high school with their associate’s degree.

Beyond academics, FLVS Full Time provides families with a robust support system, including academic assistance, student services, and resources for families.

Students can participate in in-person field trips, regional meet-ups, and over 80 online clubs and activities, fostering a vibrant school community.

In addition to the full-time option, FLVS also offers FLVS Flex for families interested in supplementing their learning or homeschool education.

Registration for individual courses is available year-round.

