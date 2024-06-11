‘It’s a nightmare:’ Florida family claims child’s medical condition led to child abuse accusations

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida family says they are living the unimaginable.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

For months, they’ve been fighting to get their kids back after the family claims the state wrongly placed their children in foster care.

The family said it all started in January after they took their youngest to the hospital, where unexplained injuries were flagged as child abuse.

Read: Is there a connection as JEA proposes increasing rates and city contribution as stadium vote looms?

The family claims those injuries are the result of the baby’s medical condition.

Denita Werblun says her family has spent close to $100,000 fighting to get their 7-month-old and 2-year-old back.

Werblun told Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV that the children now are in state custody, but she said she would stop at nothing to get her granddaughters home.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: Man arrested in Putnam County after throwing meth out window during pursuit

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.