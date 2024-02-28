Measles cases continue to rise in Florida as vaccination rates dip below herd immunity threshold

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The CDC is monitoring the rise of measles cases in the United States.

At least 36 cases of the highly infectious disease have been reported across 16 states since January. A 9th case was announced in Florida Tuesday morning.

Recently, 6 cases of measles were identified from an outbreak at Manatee Bay Elementary School in Broward County.

Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz of Florida responded to the outbreak by expressing the importance of public health information.

“First, we need strong public health information and action in Florida, or people will die or end up hospitalized or risk far more egregious health complications as a result of the exposure to measles,” she said. “Second, I want to make clear today that our state leaders are failing us on this front.”

Measles was declared “eliminated” in 2000 thanks to vaccines. Vaccination rates have since fallen below the 95% needed to achieve herd immunity.

