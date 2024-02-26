Local

Bill to stop AI generated campaign ads ahead of elections passes in GA House, heads to Senate

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Bill to stop AI generated campaign ads ahead of elections passes in GA House, heads to Senate The bill was written by Republicans. It had bipartisan support. But those Republicans accused the state Freedom Caucus of spreading disinformation.

ATLANTA — Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV reported that Georgia lawmakers took the first step Thursday to ban deepfake or artificially generated campaign ads at least 90 days out from an election.

The House voted to pass the deepfake AI bill.

WSB-TV′s Richard Elliot has learned that some Republicans are accusing other Republicans of waging a disinformation campaign against that bill.

The bill was written by Republicans. It had bipartisan support. But those Republicans accused the state Freedom Caucus of spreading disinformation in an attempt to kill the bill.

