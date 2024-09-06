Colt Gray: Mugshot released of 14-year-old Apalachee High School shooting suspect

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have released the mugshot of Colt Gray, the accused Georgia high school shooter.

Action News Jax sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta obtained the mugshot of the 14-year-old on Thursday.

Four people were killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School on Wednesday morning. The school is in Barrow County, about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta.

During a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the shooter as 14-year-old Colt Gray.

Read: Apalachee High School Shooting: Who is Colt Gray, suspected Georgia school shooter?

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said that a school resource officer engaged Gray shortly after shots were fired. Gray then got on the ground, surrendered and was taken into custody.

Smith said that Gray realized that if he did not give himself up, he would have been shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

They said Gray has been interviewed by sheriff’s office investigators and the GBI. Smith said his statements are “helping our investigation.”

On Thursday night, the GBI said that Gray’s father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children in the shooting.

The sheriff said that all nine people who survived the shooting were shot “in some capacity.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The victims have been identified as 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, 14-year-old Christian Angulo, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Christina Irimie.

One woman identified her father, David Phenix, as one of the surviving victims. She says Phenix, a curriculum assistant and coach at the school, was shot in the foot and hip.

Gray is currently being held in a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.