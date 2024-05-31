Study finds that spring cleaning helps ‘declutter’ the brain with the home, reduces stress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Summer may be in the air, but it’s still spring. That means spring cleaning, and a new study shows that it can be good for your brain.

Spring cleaning is an annual chore that you might not look forward to, but it does more than clear a house of clutter. It helps unburden the brain.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital, said brains are stimulated by clutter and distracted by mess, so reducing that can make your living space more relaxed and give your brain a break.

“Cleaning up has a lot of benefits ... studies have found that just perceiving our homes as cluttered can actually directly trigger stress reactions and then that retaining our space or reorganizing that crowded closet can lead to reduced stress, better focus and higher self-esteem,” he said.

But, it’s not always easy to find the motivation for spring cleaning. Gupta said to first plan ahead and create a schedule of when and where you’re going to clean.

Next, set a timer and see how much you can get done. It may motivate you.

Finally, start small to avoid feeling overwhelmed.

“For example, just focus on a shelf or a drawer and finally donate gently used clothes, toys and items to organizations in your area. Helping someone in need can also be a great motivator,” he explained.

Experts say spring cleaning is also a good way to rid a home of indoor allergens like dust, dander and mold and may help you avoid allergy symptoms.

