The holiday meals Americans find most stressful aren’t the ones you might think

Pulling off a holiday meal is no small feat. Between planning the menu, shopping for ingredients and juggling dishes in the kitchen, there's a lot that goes into making the celebration special. But the biggest source of cooking stress often isn’t the big feast at all. It's the meals in between that are really overwhelming.

A survey from Tyson Foods conducted in September and October finds that 56% of Americans say the time between holiday celebrations is more stressful than the holiday itself.

Here’s what’s driving that stress, where home cooks are turning for help, and how they’re making everyday dinners easier.

An infographic revealing findings that time between the holidays is more stressful than the holidays itself. (Stacker/Stacker)

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The hidden stress between the holiday celebrations

The holiday feast may get all of the attention, but what about all the meals around it? Deciding what to make for everyday dinners before and after the celebrations can bring its own set of headaches. Between busy schedules, family obligations and the demands of the season, finding the time and energy to get another meal on the table isn't always easy.

The survey reveals just how much these in-between meals can weigh on people:

58% agree deciding what to cook in the days leading up to a holiday is more difficult than deciding what to cook for the holiday meal itself.

40% say finding time to cook between holiday events is stressful.

With one celebration behind them and the next meal already looming, Americans are looking for a little help wherever they can find it.

An infographic revealing that finding time to cook between holiday events is stressful. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Mom and AI: Americans are calling for kitchen backup

When it comes to advice, today's home cooks have more options than ever. Some are turning to familiar family favorites, while others are embracing technology to take some of the guesswork out of meal prep. And many are doing both.

The survey found that 51% of Americans have used AI for at least one holiday cooking task. That number jumps to 69% among Zillennials, a microgeneration ages 18-45, and 72% among parents. The most popular uses? Getting recipe inspiration (32%), creating grocery lists (24%) and planning meals (23%).

But even as AI finds a place in the kitchen, some things haven't changed. Mom is still a go-to source for cooking wisdom, with 29% of Americans saying they turn to their mothers for holiday recipe help. Social media is another popular resource, with 31% seeking recipe advice there.

Younger cooks are especially likely to mix the old with the new. Among Gen Z, 45% turn to Mom for holiday recipe help, while 53% look to social media for help.

Whether they’re calling family members, scrolling social media or asking AI for ideas, home cooks are finding ways to make holiday cooking easier.

Between holiday meals, convenience takes center stage

After all the planning, shopping and cooking that goes into a holiday feast, many home cooks are ready for a break. They’ll go all out for the big celebrations, but want the meals in between to be a whole lot easier.

Survey results show convenience is high on the priority list:

86% say that after a holiday, they just want easy meals.

80% are looking for convenient meal options in moments between holiday celebrations.

57% say they get tired of having to cook during the period between holidays.

Parents, in particular, are looking for ways to simplify the season. Among the findings:

43% say the holidays would be more convenient if meals could be prepared in under 30 minutes, versus 35% of the general population.

51% say having someone else take care of the cleanup would make the holidays more convenient, versus 45% of the general population.

The takeaway? Not every meal needs to be a production. Sometimes, getting dinner on the table quickly is reason enough to celebrate.

Whether it's an assist from technology, a simpler weeknight dinner or a helping hand from mom, the common goal is less time stressing over what's for dinner and more time enjoying who's around the table.

An infographic reporting on survey results revealing that holidays would be more convenient if meals could be prepared in under 30 minutes and if someone else did the cleaning. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tyson Foods

Methodology

This was an online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans who celebrate at least one fall/winter holiday, fielded by Savanta on behalf of Tyson Foods from Sept. 29 - Oct. 6, 2026. The margin of error at the 95% confidence level is ±3.1%

This story was produced by Tyson Foods and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.