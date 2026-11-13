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Final weekend to experience Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair

By Rich Jones
2026 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair Source: Jacksonvillefair.com (Jacksonvillefair.com/Jacksonvillefair.com)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — These are the final days of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair at its new home on Normandy Blvd. on the far westside. See a full list of events here.

Friday, November 13:

Paula Poundstone at WJCT Soundstage - 7:30 pm

Floyd Nation The Inner Light Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theate

Jacksonville Icemen vs Greenville Swamp Rabbit - Pucks and Paws - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

311 with guests Sitting on Saturn - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Fair Amphitheater

Saturday, November 14:

Dash 4 Diabetes 5K 10K & Fun Run - 8:00 am - Lonnie C. Miller Regional Park

K9s For Warriors’ Armed Forces Tri-Bridge Challenge 10K & 5K - 8:00 am - Riverfront Plaza

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

UNF Homecoming Parade - 10:00 am

UNF Homecoming Men’s Basketball Game - 2:00 pm - UNF Arena

K9s United’s 5th Annual Law Enforcement K9 Competition - 1:00 pm - Bishop Kenny High School

HEART-SHAPED BOX (Nirvana Tribute) w/ Ordinary Boys (Smiths Tribute), A Foreigner’s Journey to Boston, and Vintage Cowboys - 1:30 pm - Jacksonville Fair Amphitheater

A Celtic Christmas - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: The Flying Ace - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs Savannah Ghost Pirates - Women in Sports - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Davide De Pierro - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

O.A.R. - Three Decades Tour with special guests Gavin Degraw and KT Tunstall - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday, November 15:

2026 Import Car Expo - 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

First Coast Conference Scholars Banquet - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The Screwtape Letters - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Blank Space The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Here Come the Mummies at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - 7:00 pm

Locash & John Morgan - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Fair Amphitheater

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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