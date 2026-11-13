Final weekend to experience Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair

Jacksonville, Fl — These are the final days of the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair at its new home on Normandy Blvd. on the far westside. See a full list of events here.

Friday, November 13:

Paula Poundstone at WJCT Soundstage - 7:30 pm

Floyd Nation The Inner Light Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theate

Jacksonville Icemen vs Greenville Swamp Rabbit - Pucks and Paws - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

311 with guests Sitting on Saturn - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Fair Amphitheater

Saturday, November 14:

Dash 4 Diabetes 5K 10K & Fun Run - 8:00 am - Lonnie C. Miller Regional Park

K9s For Warriors’ Armed Forces Tri-Bridge Challenge 10K & 5K - 8:00 am - Riverfront Plaza

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

UNF Homecoming Parade - 10:00 am

UNF Homecoming Men’s Basketball Game - 2:00 pm - UNF Arena

K9s United’s 5th Annual Law Enforcement K9 Competition - 1:00 pm - Bishop Kenny High School

HEART-SHAPED BOX (Nirvana Tribute) w/ Ordinary Boys (Smiths Tribute), A Foreigner’s Journey to Boston, and Vintage Cowboys - 1:30 pm - Jacksonville Fair Amphitheater

A Celtic Christmas - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: The Flying Ace - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Icemen vs Savannah Ghost Pirates - Women in Sports - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Davide De Pierro - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

O.A.R. - Three Decades Tour with special guests Gavin Degraw and KT Tunstall - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday, November 15:

2026 Import Car Expo - 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

First Coast Conference Scholars Banquet - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The Screwtape Letters - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Blank Space The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Here Come the Mummies at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - 7:00 pm

Locash & John Morgan - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Fair Amphitheater

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