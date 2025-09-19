How gas prices have changed in Georgia in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia. Gas prices are as of September 19.

Georgia by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.92

- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.6%)

- Year change: -$0.04 (-1.3%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.50 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.56

- Week change: $0.00 (0.0%)

- Year change: +$0.03 (+0.9%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (6/15/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Georgia

#1. Savannah: $3.04

#2. Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $2.98

#3. Macon: $2.93

#4. Augusta-Aiken (GA only): $2.93

#5. Atlanta: $2.92

#6. Columbus (GA only): $2.92

#7. Athens: $2.92

#8. Gainesville: $2.90

#9. Albany: $2.87

#10. Dalton: $2.87

#11. Brunswick: $2.86

#12. Warner Robins: $2.85

#13. Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $2.85

#14. Valdosta: $2.84

#15. Rome: $2.81

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.71

#2. Oklahoma: $2.74

#3. Louisiana: $2.76

#5. Nevada

- Regular gas price: $3.92

#4. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $4.25

#3. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $4.49

#2. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.64

#1. California

- Regular gas price: $4.66