How gas prices have changed in Georgia in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia. Gas prices are as of September 19.
Georgia by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.92
- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.6%)
- Year change: -$0.04 (-1.3%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.50 (6/15/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.56
- Week change: $0.00 (0.0%)
- Year change: +$0.03 (+0.9%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (6/15/22)
Metros with most expensive gas in Georgia
#1. Savannah: $3.04
#2. Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $2.98
#3. Macon: $2.93
#4. Augusta-Aiken (GA only): $2.93
#5. Atlanta: $2.92
#6. Columbus (GA only): $2.92
#7. Athens: $2.92
#8. Gainesville: $2.90
#9. Albany: $2.87
#10. Dalton: $2.87
#11. Brunswick: $2.86
#12. Warner Robins: $2.85
#13. Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $2.85
#14. Valdosta: $2.84
#15. Rome: $2.81
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $2.71
#2. Oklahoma: $2.74
#3. Louisiana: $2.76
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Nevada
- Regular gas price: $3.92
#4. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $4.25
#3. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $4.49
#2. Washington
- Regular gas price: $4.64
#1. California
- Regular gas price: $4.66