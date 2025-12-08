How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Dec. 8, 2025

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 8.
U.S. by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.95
- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.6%)
- Year change: -$0.07 (-2.2%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.69
- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.4%)
- Year change: +$0.17 (+4.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Casper, WY: $2.24
#2. Greeley, CO: $2.25
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.26
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
Christian Mueller // Shutterstock
#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.63
jittawit21 // Shutterstock
#4. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.64
Elen Nika // Shutterstock
#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.65
Daniel Avram // Shutterstock
#2. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.66
Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.96
This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.