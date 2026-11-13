How gas prices have changed in Florida in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florida using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 13.

Florida by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.68

- Week change: -$0.16 (-4.2%)

- Year change: +$0.71 (+24.1%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.79

- Week change: -$0.13 (-2.2%)

- Year change: +$2.09 (+56.5%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.35 (9/18/26)

Metros with most expensive gas in Florida

#1. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $3.87

#2. Gainesville: $3.85

#3. Fort Lauderdale: $3.76

#4. Naples: $3.76

#5. Miami: $3.75

#6. Daytona Beach: $3.70

#7. Ocala: $3.70

#8. Orlando: $3.68

#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $3.68

#10. Homosassa Springs: $3.67

#11. Sebastian-Vero Beach: $3.65

#12. Lakeland-Winter Haven: $3.65

#13. Jacksonville: $3.65

#14. Port St. Lucie: $3.64

#15. Fort Myers-Cape Coral: $3.64

#16. Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice: $3.63

#17. Sebring: $3.63

#18. Punta Gorda: $3.63

#19. Melbourne-Titusville: $3.59

#20. Tallahassee: $3.59

#21. The Villages: $3.57

#22. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach: $3.37

#23. Panama City: $3.35

#24. Pensacola: $3.35

States with the least expensive gas

#1. North Carolina: $3.15

#2. Texas: $3.35

#3. Georgia: $3.38

#4. Indiana: $3.43

#5. South Carolina: $3.43

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $4.50

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#4. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.87

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#3. Nevada

- Regular gas price: $4.94

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#2. California

- Regular gas price: $5.60

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#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $5.62