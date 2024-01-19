How to interact with 2024 solar eclipse: Check out these useful apps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is counting down the days leading up to the 2024 Great American Eclipse.

While the Jacksonville area will experience only a little more than two-thirds of the sun covered during the eclipse, that doesn’t mean we won’t enjoy the experience.

Here are some interactive apps that will help immerse you in the Apr. 8., 2024 event.

Total Solar Eclipse

Billed as “modern communications technology crosses the reaches of time and space” the Total Solar Eclipse is a free app offered for both iOS and Android. This interactive tool will give users the ability to view live streams of the total solar eclipse.

Total Solar Eclipse isn’t just an app for video. It provides users with educational videos, safety tips, and archive videos of previous solar eclipses. The developer also said “it features an interactive map that you can use to explore the paths of the eclipses, as well as articles and maps to get you ready for the big events.”

To read more and download Total Solar Eclipse click here.

Great American Eclipse

Another free app available for download on both iOS and Android is the Great American Eclipse.

This app includes start times, duration, eclipse facts, photos, information on local events, and maps to take you up to the 2024 eclipse.

Users are also able to upload an event they might be having to celebrate the solar event on Apr. 8. That event will then be added to the database which will be shared on the app. It’s a great feature for sharing what others are doing around the country.

Totality by Big Kid Science

Rounding out the list, is the free app Totality created by Big Kid Science. According to the creators, the app was donated to the American Astronomical Society (AAS).

One of the features that make this app unique is the ability to use your phone’s GPS to provide information on what you will see depending on your current location. The app’s website said it will tie to your phone’s map tool to provide navigation to the path of Totality.

This app also includes the ability to zoom, scroll, and tap to move around the interactive map.

It also offers learning tools on everything you need to know about eclipses. This includes classroom activities, links to maps, and when other eclipses will take place.

The app is available on both iOS and Android in the Google Play Store in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

