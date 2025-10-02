How much house does $500,000 buy you in Cape Coral?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Cape Coral?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Cape Coral right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
452 Loretta Ave S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
- Price: $500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,398
- See 452 Loretta Ave S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974 on Redfin.com
1025 Meadow Rd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
- Price: $500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,351
- See 1025 Meadow Rd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973 on Redfin.com
105 W 12Th St, Lehigh Acres, FL 33972
- Price: $500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,248
- See 105 W 12Th St, Lehigh Acres, FL 33972 on Redfin.com
1124 Ne 35Th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33909
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,009
- See 1124 Ne 35Th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com
3423 Ne 13Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33909
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,736
- See 3423 Ne 13Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com
3539 Ne 14Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,736
- See 3539 Ne 14Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com
512 Ne Juanita Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,696
- See 512 Ne Juanita Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com
10464 Betsy Pkwy, Saint James City, FL 33956
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,164
- See 10464 Betsy Pkwy, Saint James City, FL 33956 on Redfin.com
2557 Sw 27Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,981
- See 2557 Sw 27Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914 on Redfin.com
8349 Butternut Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33967
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,828
- See 8349 Butternut Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33967 on Redfin.com
680 Mirror Lakes Ct, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,607
- See 680 Mirror Lakes Ct, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974 on Redfin.com
17200 Kentara Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,000
- See 17200 Kentara Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913 on Redfin.com
9360 Bramley Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33967
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,853
- See 9360 Bramley Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33967 on Redfin.com
1237 Nw 36Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33993
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,210
- See 1237 Nw 36Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33993 on Redfin.com
2228 Sw 43Rd St, Cape Coral, FL 33914
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,145
- See 2228 Sw 43Rd St, Cape Coral, FL 33914 on Redfin.com
1373 Morningside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,042
- See 1373 Morningside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901 on Redfin.com
4471 Watercolor Way, Fort Myers, FL 33966
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,947
- See 4471 Watercolor Way, Fort Myers, FL 33966 on Redfin.com
4449 E Riverside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,816
- See 4449 E Riverside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 on Redfin.com
11610 Red Hibiscus Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,561
- See 11610 Red Hibiscus Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 on Redfin.com
4651 Turnberry Lake Dr, Estero, FL 33928
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,560
- See 4651 Turnberry Lake Dr, Estero, FL 33928 on Redfin.com
19319 Silver Oak Dr, Estero, FL 33967
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,169
- See 19319 Silver Oak Dr, Estero, FL 33967 on Redfin.com
20745 Wheelock Dr, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,988
- See 20745 Wheelock Dr, North Fort Myers, FL 33917 on Redfin.com
9310 Triana Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33912
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,826
- See 9310 Triana Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33912 on Redfin.com
7148 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,318
- See 7148 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 on Redfin.com
2231 Isle Of Pines Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33905
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,220
- See 2231 Isle Of Pines Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33905 on Redfin.com
2892 Sanibel Blvd, Saint James City, FL 33956
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,210
- See 2892 Sanibel Blvd, Saint James City, FL 33956 on Redfin.com
1140 Vesper Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,218
- See 1140 Vesper Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901 on Redfin.com
16341 Porto Bello St, Bokeelia, FL 33922
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 768
- See 16341 Porto Bello St, Bokeelia, FL 33922 on Redfin.com
4118 Bayside Villas, Captiva, FL 33924
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 824
- See 4118 Bayside Villas, Captiva, FL 33924 on Redfin.com
2255 W Gulf Dr, Sanibel, FL 33957
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 827
- See 2255 W Gulf Dr, Sanibel, FL 33957 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.