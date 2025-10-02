How much house does $500,000 buy you in Jacksonville?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Jacksonville?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Jacksonville right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

2013 Sailview Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,361

- See 2013 Sailview Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com

642 Wakeview Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,831

- See 642 Wakeview Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065 on Redfin.com

806 Falkirk Ct, Orange Park, FL 32073

- Price: $500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,728

- See 806 Falkirk Ct, Orange Park, FL 32073 on Redfin.com

107 Seasons Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32092

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,380

- See 107 Seasons Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 on Redfin.com

241 Chalet Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32092

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,360

- See 241 Chalet Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 on Redfin.com

95134 Gladiolus Pl, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,285

- See 95134 Gladiolus Pl, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 on Redfin.com

425 Brown Bear Run, Saint Johns, FL 32259

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,267

- See 425 Brown Bear Run, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com

1405 W Chinaberry Ct, Saint Johns, FL 32259

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,240

- See 1405 W Chinaberry Ct, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com

214 Pepperpike Way, Saint Augustine, FL 32092

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,049

- See 214 Pepperpike Way, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 on Redfin.com

416 Heron Landing Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,582

- See 416 Heron Landing Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com

14410 Pelican Bay Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32224

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,837

- See 14410 Pelican Bay Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32224 on Redfin.com

10813 Cheatham Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32223

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,633

- See 10813 Cheatham Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32223 on Redfin.com

4781 Gopher St, Middleburg, FL 32068

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,232

- See 4781 Gopher St, Middleburg, FL 32068 on Redfin.com

236 Chasewood Dr, Saint Augustine, FL 32095

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,057

- See 236 Chasewood Dr, Saint Augustine, FL 32095 on Redfin.com

242 Taylor Ridge Ave, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,838

- See 242 Taylor Ridge Ave, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 on Redfin.com

5092 Harvey Grant Rd, Fleming Island, FL 32003

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,768

- See 5092 Harvey Grant Rd, Fleming Island, FL 32003 on Redfin.com

11929 Pablo Woods Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32224

- Price: $499,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,672

- See 11929 Pablo Woods Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32224 on Redfin.com

2233 Seminole Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,446

- See 2233 Seminole Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 on Redfin.com

54262 Spring Lake Dr, Callahan, FL 32011

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,109

- See 54262 Spring Lake Dr, Callahan, FL 32011 on Redfin.com

82 Bent Lake Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32095

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- See 82 Bent Lake Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32095 on Redfin.com

681 Lockwood Ln, Saint Johns, FL 32259

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,710

- See 681 Lockwood Ln, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com

4954 A1A S, Saint Augustine, FL 32080

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,680

- See 4954 A1A S, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 on Redfin.com

136 Hollywood Forest Dr, Fleming Island, FL 32003

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,659

- See 136 Hollywood Forest Dr, Fleming Island, FL 32003 on Redfin.com

2442 Pirates Bay Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,633

- See 2442 Pirates Bay Dr, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 on Redfin.com

306 Woodgate Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,627

- See 306 Woodgate Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 on Redfin.com

93042 Harbor Ct, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,625

- See 93042 Harbor Ct, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 on Redfin.com

1331 Sheffield Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,346

- See 1331 Sheffield Rd, Saint Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com

1734 Live Oak Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,148

- See 1734 Live Oak Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246 on Redfin.com

114 Artist Oaks Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32095

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,850

- See 114 Artist Oaks Ct, Saint Augustine, FL 32095 on Redfin.com

8550 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL 32080

- Price: $500,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,064

- See 8550 A1A S, St. Augustine, FL 32080 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.