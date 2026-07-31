How to travel with jewelry safely

Hitting the road (or skies) for an exciting adventure? Preparing for a trip is relatively easy for experienced travelers, but what do you do when it comes to packing and safely traveling with your engagement ring, luxury watch, or other expensive jewelry?

Even the savviest of travelers can make simple mistakes that result in an expensive and heartbreaking loss. A perfect example is the moment Kim Kardashian lost her $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean while swimming in Bora Bora, or when Solange Knowles accidentally sent her art deco-inspired engagement ring soaring into the crowds of a Mardi Gras celebration while throwing beads in New Orleans. The urge to wear our best and boldest jewelry while we travel is hard to resist, but it creates an irrefutably higher risk for a tragic loss—not to mention a ruined vacation.

Data from Jewelers Mutual's 2026 Travel Study of consumers who routinely travel with their treasured pieces helps shed light on the top trends for keeping your jewelry safe while traveling in 2026 and beyond.

Key Takeaways:

Your jewelry is most vulnerable while you're on the move.

30% of travel-related losses occur near bodies of water, while 20% happen at hotels, and 13% at airports.

Younger consumers experience higher rates of jewelry loss (likely because they wear jewelry more frequently and often treat pieces as lifestyle accessories).

If you're like most travelers, protecting your jewelry isn't at the top of your travel to-do list. But there are some precautions to take, especially if you're bringing your engagement ring or other expensive pieces. Read on to learn how to travel with your jewelry safely.

6 tips for traveling safely with your jewelry

1. Make an inventory of the pieces you're taking with you. If you need to file a police report for any reason, an inventory may help with proof of ownership, though further proof may be required. (You should really do this anyway; it's smart to have a personal jewelry inventory.)

2. Alert officials, if necessary. If your insurance company requires you to notify them of travel, make sure to do so. Also, if you're traveling internationally, don't forget that you may need to report the transport of goods valued to customs if it exceeds their most recent thresholds.

3. Know when not to wear your jewelry. While your valuables are often safest while in your sight, there are activities during which you need to take your jewelry off. Look over this full list of activities that should be off-limits to jewelry.

4. Store safely at your hotel. Never leave your jewelry out in your hotel room, even inside your luggage. For any expensive jewelry you're not wearing, ask the hotel staff if they have a safe you can use, whether in your room or behind the desk.

5. Conceal, don't reveal. Don't advertise the presence of expensive jewelry by sharing it on social media. Especially if you're in a more dangerous or unknown area, take steps to conceal any expensive jewelry from strangers. There's no need to make yourself a target.

6. Appraise and insure. Is your jewelry insured? Does your insurance cover worldwide travel? Or do you have travel insurance that covers jewelry? Make sure you know the limitations of your policy and that you have comprehensive coverage for the value of your pieces. It's also smart to update any appraisals before you leave.

Additional tips for keeping your pieces safe in the hotel

The study reveals that for 42% of travelers, their engagement/wedding ring is the most expensive jewelry item they bring. So, what precautions should these types of travelers take?

Avoid wearing your ring in or around water: Even applying suntan lotion or working up a sweat could make it easier for your ring to slide off.

Be hotel savvy: The most common location for jewelry theft while traveling is the hotel room. Exercise caution everywhere you stay.

Use the safe: Consider purchasing a supplementary lock to use on hotel safes for additional security and never leave jewelry in your room unattended.

Can you bring jewelry in a carry-on bag?

Yes. However, given that 26% of travel-related jewelry loss happens while the jewelry is packed, it is strongly recommended that you always wear your valuable pieces on your person, whenever possible. If you're not actually wearing your more expensive pieces through the airport, your carry-on is the only other way to go.

Make sure to keep the bag with your jewelry inside in your sight at all times. That includes offers of help from airport staff, cab drivers, bellhops, and the like, and never pack your fine jewelry in checked luggage. There's just way too much risk.

Can you wear jewelry through airport security?

Yes. TSA may often encourage you to keep your jewelry on. Most jewelry will not set off any alarms, and if it does, an officer can inspect it with you watching.

If you do decide to remove your jewelry for whatever reason, put it into your carry-on bag, not in a bin or bowl.

What is the best jewelry for travel?

There are so many things to think about while traveling; the fear of losing or damaging expensive, sentimental jewelry doesn't need to be one of them.

Follow the 2-1-1 rule to simplify packing and minimize risk:

2 pairs of earrings

1 necklace

1 ring or statement piece

This keeps your travel jewelry simple and manageable so you can mix and match outfits without tracking too many valuables. Try packing hacks to keep your jewelry protected in your suitcase during travel,

Should I wear a fake engagement ring on vacation?

For many people, the most expensive piece of jewelry you own is your engagement ring. And you probably don't take it off very often. A fascinating 72% of respondents claimed that they own jewelry specifically meant for wear while traveling, and 22% have travel jewelry that they wear in place of their wedding or engagement ring, so the practice is relatively common.

But should you wear it on your vacations? Depending on where you're going and what you'll be up to, the answer could very well be no.

What to Do if Jewelry Goes Missing While Traveling

Even with careful planning, jewelry can still be lost or stolen. If your pieces suddenly vanish, it’s best to act quickly.

First, retrace your steps and check common areas where jewelry is often removed or left behind, like in the bathroom of your hotel, in and around your nightstands, in your hotel safe, around any pool areas or bodies of water, and at airport security.

If you believe someone stole your jewelry, you need to notify security at the location where the incident occurred. Then file a police report with local authorities.

If your jewelry is insured, contact your insurance provider or agent right away to understand what the next steps are. Having photos, appraisals, receipts, and a police report, when applicable, can help support the process.

Travel Smart with Jewelry

Jewelry often comes along for life’s most memorable moments, from weddings and anniversaries to vacations and once-in-a-lifetime trips. With a little planning, you can reduce the risk of loss or damage and spend more time enjoying the experience.

Pack only what you need, keep jewelry in your carry-on, store pieces securely when not wearing them, and check your coverage before you go.

This Jewelers Mutual study was conducted in February 2026. A sample of over 1,500 adults in the U.S., age 18+ who were responsible for making insurance decisions in their household and had at least one piece of fine jewelry, was recruited via an online research panel and surveyed via online self-completion.

This story was produced by Jewelers Mutual Group and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.