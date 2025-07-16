Action News Jax Investigates: Jacksonville-based company paid $78.5M to staff Alligator Alcatraz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RELATED: Democratic lawmakers concerned about Jacksonville-based company’s involvement in Alligator Alcatraz

Action News Jax Investigates has confirmed a Jacksonville-based company, Critical Response Strategies LLC, has secured a $78.5 million contract with the state to staff the detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz.

The contract involves providing personnel for various roles at the facility, which is used to house undocumented immigrants. This includes positions such as camp managers, training coordinators, safety officers, and wardens.

State Rep. Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) criticized the contract, suggesting it reflects a “good old boy network” prevalent in Florida.

Action News Jax first learned of Critical Response Strategies LLC’s involvement with Alligator Alcatraz late last month. The news team reached out to confirm the company’s contract with the State Department of Emergency Management on June 30.

During a tour of Alligator Alcatraz on July 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked about the company’s involvement. He mentioned that there were multiple vendors at the site, without directly confirming CRS’s role.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Records obtained from the State Department of Financial Services later confirmed the $78.5 million contract for staffing the facility.

Todd Smith, a lieutenant with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, was listed as the Emergency Management Director for CRS. Smith had recently applied to become the new fire chief but was not named a finalist.

Attempts to reach CRS for comments on their involvement with Alligator Alcatraz were unsuccessful, and it remains unclear if they will be involved in the proposed Camp Blanding detention center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.