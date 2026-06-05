Prominent Jacksonville church leaders McKissick Jr. and wife facing millions in IRS tax liens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A prominent Jacksonville church leader and his wife are facing millions of dollars in IRS tax liens, according to public records filed with the Duval County Clerk’s Office and reviewed by Action News Jax’s Ben Becker.

Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr., Senior Pastor of Bethel Church near downtown Jacksonville, and his wife, Pastor Kimberly McKissick, were hit with a federal tax lien in April totaling more than $1.85 million for unpaid Form 1040 personal income taxes dating back to 2010 through 2014.

Public records show additional federal tax liens were filed against the McKissicks in 2011, 2014, 2018, and 2021, covering unpaid taxes from 2006 through 2013, as well as 2016 and 2017. Those liens total approximately $1.35 million, bringing the overall amount in excess of $3.1 million.

Records reviewed by Action News Jax do not indicate any of the previous liens have been paid, reduced, or overlap with one another.

A spokesperson with the IRS declined to comment specifically on the McKissicks but did say if a lien has been released, the document would be recorded in the same office(s) where the original liens were filed.

Questions about the debt

Michael Jorgenson, a former IRS tax attorney, reviewed the situation and said large federal tax debts often involve more than just unpaid taxes.

“In many cases, you’re looking at taxes, penalties, and interest accumulating over time,” Jorgenson said.

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While some may assume older tax debts could be eliminated through statutes of limitations, Jorgenson noted that taxpayers can enter into installment agreements or offers in compromise that may extend collection periods.

“There are options available, but these situations generally need to be addressed directly with the IRS,” he said.

No indication church assets are involved

Bethel Church is one of Jacksonville’s most historic congregations. The church traces its roots back to 1838 and is widely recognized as Florida’s oldest Baptist congregation. McKissick succeeded his father as senior pastor in 2013.

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The tax code notes that a pastor’s personal tax liabilities are generally separate from church finances and that the IRS typically cannot place liens on church property for a pastor’s personal tax debt unless investigators can prove the church is being used to conceal personal assets or income.

There is no indication that the IRS has filed any liens against Bethel Church itself.

Pastors did not respond

Action News Jax contacted Bishop McKissick, Kimberly McKissick, and Bethel Church multiple times by phone, text message, and email seeking comment regarding the tax liens, and visited the church as well.

No statements were received before publication.

Potential consequences

Jorgenson warned that taxpayers should not ignore federal tax debts, noting the IRS has broad collection powers if liabilities remain unresolved including taking your home.

“The IRS can take increasingly aggressive collection actions if a taxpayer fails to address the debt,” he said.

The tax liens come as the McKissicks’ Jacksonville home remains on the market.

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According to Realtor.com listings reviewed by Action News Jax, the property has been listed and removed from the market multiple times since last year. The home was most recently listed for approximately $1,195,000 and is currently reported to be under contract for an undisclosed amount.

Property records from the Duval County Property Appraiser’s Office show the couple purchased the home in 2006 for $1,150,000.

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