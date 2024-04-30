Jacksonville City Council creating special committee to look at downtown development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city council is looking into Jacksonville’s future of downtown and the Downtown Investment Authority.

Just a few days ago Independent Drive and Water Street realignment project concluded. It’s part of the phase to build out Riverfront Plaza Park, which used to be the Jacksonville Landing. Soon to come will be a cafe, playground, and festival lawn area.

Action News Jax Ben Ryan spoke with Katira Bloodsaw who lives in Springfield but works in downtown.

“I really like it, from when we were younger to now, we watched it changed,” Bloodsaw said. “A lot of business come and go but the way it’s going, now I really like it.”

Council President Ron Salem wrote in the memo for the Special Committee that downtown development progress over the past 14 years since the inception of the DIA is “debatable.”

The special committee’s goals will address the efficiency of the Downtown Investment Authority. It will also examine if any changes should be considered for the benefit of downtown.

The memo said the purpose is to create solutions for healthy economic growth in the city’s downtown core.

Earlier this month, Action News Jax spoke with Lori Boyer, the head of DIA, after the Laura Street Trio Project setback. It came after setbacks with the American Lions Tower, the Hardwick, and the Berkman Plaza Two.

We asked Boyer about what they consider successes.

