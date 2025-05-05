Jacksonville Gas Prices Swell in the Short Term

Average gasoline prices for Jacksonville have gone up by 6.6 cents per gallon over the last week. As of Monday, a GasBuddy survey of 625 stations across the city estimates an average price of $3.06 per gallon.

Jacksonville gas prices are 10.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 50.1 cents per gallon lower than this time last year. As for diesel, the national average price has gone up by less than a cent. The average price for diesel is now up to $3.5 per gallon.

“Last week was another mixed bag at the pump for many Americans, but there may be some promising short-term news from OPEC+, which has agreed to increase oil production starting in June,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Here in the U.S., slightly more than half of the states saw gas prices rise, while many others saw modest declines. We continued to see price cycling in states prone to such movements, including much of the Great Lakes region, as well as in Maryland, Florida, and parts of Texas. However, the most notable development is OPEC+’s decision to raise production next month, as oil prices hover near their lowest levels since the pandemic. While gasoline inventories have been tightening due to ongoing refinery maintenance— which has limited how much gas prices have fallen in response to lower oil— refinery output is expected to rise soon. As maintenance wraps up, we could see an increase in gasoline supply and a national average that may soon dip below $3 per gallon.”

