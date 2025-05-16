Jacksonville police investigate deadly crash, shooting on the Westside

Jacksonville, FLA. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to learn what led to the death of a man on the Westside.

Officers responded to a crash on Herlong Road just after 9 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. We’re working to learn the victim’s name.

JSO is asking anyone with information about this crime to call 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

