Jacksonville’s museum warship USS ORLECK will celebrate its third anniversary in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville’s museum warship USS ORLECK (DD 886) will celebrate its third anniversary in Jacksonville tomorrow, Wednesday March 26th. To celebrate the ship’s anniversary, all visitors will receive a discount to tour the ORLECK. Tomorrow tour tickets will only cost $8.86, in honor of the ORLECK’s hull number – Destroyer 886.e

“We want to celebrate how far the USS ORLECK has come since her arrival in 2022,” said retired U.S. Navy Capt. Greg Allen, the ORLECK’s Museum Ship Manager. “We recently opened our new museum aboard the warship, and visitors have provided great feedback on how much they have learned about the ship’s history and the history World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.”

On Friday, March 28th, to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the ORLECK will host a short remembrance service on the Navy Pier, where the ORLECK is moored, at 1 p.m. On Friday all Vietnam Veterans will be able to tour the ORLECK for free.

“USS ORLECK’s performance during the Vietnam War was second to none,” said Capt. Allen. “She earned 14 battle stars for her actions during the War over a decade.”

National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed annually on March 29th in the United States, commemorating the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. It pays special tribute to the nine million Americans who served during the Vietnam War era, to the 58,000 names memorialized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and to those who never received the recognition they deserved.

Nestled along the banks of the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, the USS ORLECK stands as a testament to naval history and the brave men who served aboard this formidable vessel. With a rich legacy that spans decades, the ORLECK has become a beloved maritime landmark in the heart of Jacksonville, inviting visitors to explore t decks and relive the stories of the ship‘s illustrious past.

Visit The USS Orleck!

The USS Orleck is open to the public during the following hours:

• Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. • Monday & Tuesday, CLOSED

Last visitors on board 30 minutes before closing. Weather such as summer heat, storms, lightning can affect tour times.

The USS Orleck is docked at 610 E Bay St, Jacksonville, FL 32202 at the old shipyard Navy Pier.

Adults - $15 Veterans and Seniors - $13 Youth 6-17 - $7 Kids Under 5 - FREE AARP Adult - $10 Active Duty In Uniform - FREE Active Duty Out of Uniform - $7 Museums For All - $3

Free Parking

