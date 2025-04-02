JSO officer arrested for petit theft

Jacksonville, Fla —



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of one of its own.

JSO arrested Shane Metz on Thursday March 27th and charged him with one count of petty theft a first degree misdemeanor. He was released the same day on a $500 dollar bond. His arrest comes after a woman, who Metz arrested back in December, reported she never got the handbag she had with her during the arrest back when she was released from jail . Mark Romano, the Director of Investigations and Homeland Security for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, says Metz never entered the handbag into evidence, and it was later discovered he searched the woman’s handbag and threw it out in an apartment complex dumpster after her arrest. Director Romano says this shows that nobody is above the law.

Metz was employed by JSO for almost 3 years and resigned from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately following his arrest. This is the 4th arrest of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s office employee by JSO this year.

