K9s United holding ‘9K for K9s’ to support local furry first responders

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County-based non-profit K9s United is raising funds to support local police dogs with its annual 9K for K9s race.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, April 26th at the Ring Power Corporate Headquarters Complex in St. Augustine.

There will be multiple categories to accommodate different skill levels and preferences, beginning with an untimed 1-mile fun run.

The 5k and 9k will be timed with awards for the top participants in each category. If you can’t make it out in person, there is a “NO EXCUSE” virtual version of the two.

100% of all money raised will go towards K9s United’s effort of supporting and honoring K9 law enforcement officers with new equipment, training, amenities and medical care.

In addition to the race, there will be music, a vendor marker, and a photo booth where you and your family can snap a photo with one of our local K9 heroes.

Everyone who registers by the April 11th shirt deadline will get a t-shirt or a K9s United branded bandana for their dog.

K9s United says that participants should only bring dogs if they are a service animal.

To register, click here.

Since the non-profit’s creation, K9s United officials say they’ve been able to pass two new laws protecting K9s and donated more than $1.7 million worth of equipment and training.

This month, K9s United hit its goal, officially getting its specialty license plate into production.

To learn how to get a plate for your own car and support the organization, click here.

