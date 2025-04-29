Local mother continues fight to get Florida’s ‘Free Kill’ law repealed

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — A local mom whose daughter died due to medical negligence is continuing her fight for change.

Her goal is to repeal what opponents call Florida’s ‘Free Kill’ law. It blocks access to the courts for family members of victims who die from medical negligence.

Fleming Island mother Cindy Jenkins says she will never stop fighting for her daughter.

“I can’t think of anything worse than losing a loved one...than losing a loved one and then finding out there is a law that blocks you from being able to hold the people responsible for the death accountable,” said Jenkins.

In 2023, Jenkins says her daughter Taylor died due to medical negligence after a car accident.

She tried to hold the hospital accountable for her death, but learned it wasn’t possible due to a carveout in state law.

The efforts to repeal the 35-year-old Florida law appeared to be on the fast track in the Florida Legislature.

A last-minute amendment was filed to the bill that could impact many families’ fight for change. If it passes, it would add caps on medical malpractice damages.

Jenkins said this will continue to strip families of their constitutional rights.

“What we want is a clean repeal of this law,” said Jenkins. “We want our rights back, we want physicians to be held accountable any and every time they do not adhere to the standard of care and that results to the loss of life.”

The amendment is set to be heard on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

