1 of 4 suspects admitted to kicking woman in Jacksonville Beach Halloween attack, report shows

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the partially unredacted report detailing the attack of a woman and arrest of 4 people in Jacksonville Beach.

Three of the suspects are under 18 and because of that, their names are blocked out in the report.

Only 18-year-old suspect Kohen Meazzo’s name is visible.

We told you last week when four people, including Meazzo, were arrested for beating a woman on Halloween night after she left a bar in Jacksonville Beach.

The victim’s mother told us she has a black eye and her eye was nearly swollen shut.

The victim told police the last thing she remembers is leaving Mango’s bar at closing and walking to her car.

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Court documents show that a group of friends spoke to a police officer about an attack they’re accused of committing earlier that night.

The report said they attacked her after she confronted them for making fun of her.

It also says Meazzo confessed to kicking the victim, snatching her shoes and cellphone before throwing them.

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When speaking to an officer, Meazzo believed they were asking about an unrelated incident that he didn’t know about.

All four suspects are facing felony charges. Meazzo’s charges include battery and robbery.

Meazzo is set to be arraigned Nov. 30 at the Duval County Courthouse.

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