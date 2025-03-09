Local

1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle rollover in Middleburg

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
FILE IMAGE: FHP patrol vehicle with lights Investigators said an SUV rear-ended a car stropped for a traffic signal on OBT at Hunter's Creek Boulevard early Monday. (Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — One person was killed in a fatal vehicle rollover in Clay County Sunday morning, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the report, the incident happened at around 5:56 a.m. on CR-215 and SR 21.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old, and a passenger, a 21-year-old, were traveling north on CR-215 above the posted speed limit. The driver had failed to negotiate a right curve, which caused the vehicle to enter a grassy median where it overturned and tumbled through the intersection of CR-215 and SR 21.

It is reported that both occupants were NOT wearing seatbelts.

The occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital shortly after, where the driver was pronounced deceased. The passenger had suffered from minor injuries.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!