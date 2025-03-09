1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle rollover in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — One person was killed in a fatal vehicle rollover in Clay County Sunday morning, as reported by the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the report, the incident happened at around 5:56 a.m. on CR-215 and SR 21.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old, and a passenger, a 21-year-old, were traveling north on CR-215 above the posted speed limit. The driver had failed to negotiate a right curve, which caused the vehicle to enter a grassy median where it overturned and tumbled through the intersection of CR-215 and SR 21.

It is reported that both occupants were NOT wearing seatbelts.

The occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital shortly after, where the driver was pronounced deceased. The passenger had suffered from minor injuries.

