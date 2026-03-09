1 dead, 2 injured in 3-car crash on I-10 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 33-year-old Lake City woman is dead after an accident involving three vehicles Sunday on Interstate 10 in Jacksonville. The crash happened at about 6:42 p.m. near U.S. Highway 301.

The woman was stopped in traffic in the eastbound lanes when a pickup truck, driven by a 24-year-old St. Johns man, failed to stopped and crashed into the rear of her sedan, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The collision caused the woman’s car to exit the roadway, hit the guardrail and veer back into the travel lanes where it struck another vehicle, the news release states.

The two occupants of that vehicle were not injured. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger, a 43-year-old Lake City man, sustained serious injuries, the news release states.

The St. Johns man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained serious injuries, the news release states.

