1 dead after shooting in St. Augustine Shores neighborhood: SJSO

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the St. Augustine Shores Neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

SJSO says that one person has died and the suspect is in custody.

The sheriff’s office says the scene is secure and there are no additional suspects or danger to the community.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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