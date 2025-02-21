1 dead, multiple injured in Baker County shooting

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — One person has been reported dead and others injured in a shooting in Baker County reported on Friday.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the shooting took place off Woodlawn Road in Macclenny.

Multiple victims were reported with gunshot wounds, with two taken to the hospital for critical injuries. One person has died.

BCSO states that while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is en route, there are no other threats posed to the community at this time.

Per BCSO, Hillcrest Dr and Woodlawn Rd will be heavily monitored with police presence.

Anyone with any information related to this incident can call Lt. Dave Mancini at 904-466-0380.

