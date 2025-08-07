11 people, including minors, arrested after Middleburg bar fight

A brawl at the TNT Lounge in Middleburg led to the arrest of 11 people, including teenagers.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after video of fights in the bar’s parking lot on July 26 began circulating on social media.

Within 24 hours, CCSO said deputies identified and interviewed everyone involved in the incident. An investigation revealed that the fight initially began between two adults before others joined in.

The adults were named by authorities, along with their charges:

Frank Coleman, 23 – Disorderly Conduct/Affray

Dylan Johns, 19 – Affray

Chase Ventura, 18 – Simple Battery

Christian Hutchens, 18 – Simple Battery

Tegan Heck, 18 – Simple Battery

Kathy Phinizy, 36 – Simple Battery

Four minors were also arrested. Three were accused of simple battery, while Aiden Worthy, 17, was also arrested for aggravated battery after allegedly kicking one person in the head and hitting another in the head with a beer bottle.

Further investigation revealed that 26-year-old Gracen Doan, the bartender and manager at TNT Lounge, served alcoholic beverages to minors on the night of the fight, according to CCSO. Doan was later arrested.

“We sincerely appreciate the assistance of those who reported the videos, as well as everyone who cooperated with this investigation,” wrote the agency.

