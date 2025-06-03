13-year-old boy with autism missing in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy who has autism. Michael Williams, 13, was last seen at around 9 p.m. Monday in the Myers Hill Road area, a Glynn County police news release states.

Michael is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 98 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, bright-colored Hawaiian shorts, and blue Crocs, the news release states.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Glynn County Police Department at (912) 554-3645 or call 911 immediately.

