14-year-old Jacksonville boy with autism reported missing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old boy who has autism. Leland “Mikey” Scales, 14, was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Natal Avenue, a JSO news release states.

“It is unclear when he left the residence, but he was seen on foot between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of West Beaver Street, heading east while carrying an orange and black backpack,” the news release states.

Leland is 5′4″, 150 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black Spiderman T-shirt and black basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts should contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or 911.

