18-year-old dead after car crash in Columbia County

COULMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old is dead after their pickup truck hit a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the crash report, it happened on State Road 47 near the intersection of Southwest Vixen Way in Fort White.

Around 3:38 p.m. Saturday, the teenagers 2003 Ford F-150 was going north on State Road 47 when a tire failed.

FHP said the truck then left the paved road and collided with a tree

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

