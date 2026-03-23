2 adults, 2 children injured in crash on I-295E at Alta Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: As of 9:30 p.m., all lanes have reopened.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told Action News Jax that two adults with life-threatening injuries and two pediatric patients with non-life-threatening injuries were transported from the scene.

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The Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash at 7 p.m. on Sunday. All northbound lanes of I-295E at Alta Drive were then closed.

A highway camera on FL511 shows a flipped vehicle and several emergency crews responding.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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