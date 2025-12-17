2 deputies seriously injured after car ‘abruptly’ turns in front of their motorcycles causing crash

Two Flagler County sheriff’s deputies sustained serious injuries Tuesday after a traffic crash involving the motorcycles they were riding. The wreck occurred at about 11:53 a.m. at the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive.

The deputies, 51 and 41-year-old men both from Bunnell, were riding marked Flagler County sheriff’s motorcycles westbound in the left lane. A sedan in front of them, traveling in the center lane, abruptly turned in the path of the deputies, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The driver, a 30-year-old Deland man, was attempting to turn into the RaceTrac gas station parking lot, the news release states.

"The front portion of both motorcycles then struck the left side of the sedan," the news release states. The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries.

