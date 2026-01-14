2 Gainesville officers injured in ‘ambush-style’ shooting, suspect killed, chief says

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Two Gainesville Police Department officers were injured Wednesday morning by a suspect in an “ambush-style” shooting, Chief Nelson Moya said.

Moya said the suspect was killed, and police also discovered another person dead.

Just after 7:30 a.m., GPD got a call about shots fired on East University Avenue near Northeast Waldo Road.

When officers arrived, they found a red car and the suspect, who they say was trying to leave the area.

Officers got behind the car and that’s when the suspect started shooting at them, Moya said.

Moya said police and the suspect got into a shootout and that’s when the suspect was killed.

While investigating the scene, officers found a body. Moya said investigators believe that death was connected to the initial call about shots fired.

The officers’ injuries are non-life-threatening and they are expected to recover, Moya said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement, offering sympathy to the GPD:

“Our hearts are with our friends at the Gainesville Police Department after two officers were shot while responding to a shots-fired call. The suspect has been killed. We are grateful to hear that both officers are recovering. This incident underscores the dangers law enforcement officers face every day. We thank all those who put their lives on the line to protect our communities. Sheriff Waters and the entire Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stand in solidarity with the Gainesville Police Department and everyone affected.”

