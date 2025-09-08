2 Northeast Florida restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 Family-Friendly Spots of 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families looking to enjoy a meal at a restaurant where their kids can be kids are in luck.

Two Northeast Florida restaurants have been recognized on Yelp’s Top 100 Family-Friendly Spots of 2025.

Timoti’s Seafood Shak in Fernandina Beach came in at No. 41 on the list.

One Yelper praised the restaurant’s "awesome outdoor seating for the whole family to enjoy, including a playground for kids."

V Pizza – Mandarin was ranked No. 59.

Yelpers praised the fenced-in playground and live music at this location:

“Definitely a spot where you can bring your friends and hang out or the family, as they have a play area in the back. There’s outside seating that’s shaded."

Here’s how Yelp came up with its rankings:

“We identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning ‘family friendly,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning ‘family friendly.’”

While the kids will be well-fed at these spots, Yelp assures readers, “They have great eats for adults, too.”

