2 seafood restaurants in Jacksonville area ranked among top 100 seafood spots in the U.S. by Yelp

Here in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, we’re spoiled with many seafood joints to choose from.

Yelp has released a list of “Top 100 Seafood Spots 2024″ and one Jacksonville Beach restaurant and one Brunswick restaurant both made the Top 20.

Yelp identified businesses in the seafood category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “seafood,” and then ranked those spots using several factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2001, and December 13, 2023.

Mr. Shuck’s Seafood in Brunswick came in at No. 8.

The most popular and most photographed dishes at Mr. Shuck’s are Garlic Shrimp, Blue Crab, and Fried Shrimp. Yelpers rave about the secret butter sauce that dresses the blue crabs and owner Donte Habersham sells it by the gallon.

Also getting raves at Mr. Shuck’s are Mrs. Shuck’s Pups, hush puppies made by Habersham’s wife.

Dockside Seafood Restaurant in Jacksonville Beach came in at No. 11.

Among the restaurant’s most popular dishes listed by Yelpers are the Crab Cakes Basket, Conch Fritter, and the Gator Tail.

Yelpers loved the amount of choices that Dockside has available, as well as the choices of sauce for dipping.

To view Yelp’s full list of ‘Top 100 Seafood Spots for 2024′, visit the link here.

