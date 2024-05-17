2 teens behind bars in Clay County after attempted robbery and shooting leads to arrests

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A shooting in Orange Park Thursday morning led to the arrests of two teens, with deputies calling it an attempted robbery.

Jeff Preston Lloyd, 19, and a 16-year-old boy are now behind bars, also facing attempted murder charges, after deputies say they attempted to rob a 41-year-old man and shot him as he was running away.

Action News Jax is not identifying the 16-year-old due to his age and it is not yet known if he will be charged as an adult.

William Fink lives just across the street from where it happened on Jefferson Avenue.

“I just saw the like the crime tape right down at the end of the road when I went out,” Fink recalled to Action News Jax on Friday.

Fink said while there have been a few minor incidents involving law enforcement here and there over the past few years, this still comes as a shock to an otherwise typically quiet community in Lakeside.

“I’ve been here 23 years and it’s been a pretty good neighborhood,” Fink said.

The 41-year-old victim is expected to survive.

Fink now just has one message for those looking to bring crime into his quiet neighborhood.

“Stay away. I mean, we’re real close to Blanding and Costa College but you know, keep it keep it somewhere else,” Fink said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office also said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with further information is urged to contact authorities immediately.

