Local

2 teens killed by lightning strike in Ware County, National Weather Service Jacksonville says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
WJAX Breaking News
WJAX Breaking News WJAX Breaking News
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens were killed by a lightning strike Thursday night in Ware County, Ga., according to the National Weather Service Jacksonville.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh confirmed that the two teens, ages 18 and 19, were struck and killed in Waresboro.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

NWS Jacksonville said it happened in an open field near a vehicle during a thunderstorm.

Waresboro is about seven to eight miles northwest of Waycross.

Action News Jax is working to learn more details and will have the latest updates in this story and on air.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!