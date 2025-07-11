2 teens killed by lightning strike in Ware County, National Weather Service Jacksonville says

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teens were killed by a lightning strike Thursday night in Ware County, Ga., according to the National Weather Service Jacksonville.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh confirmed that the two teens, ages 18 and 19, were struck and killed in Waresboro.

NWS Jacksonville said it happened in an open field near a vehicle during a thunderstorm.

Waresboro is about seven to eight miles northwest of Waycross.

Action News Jax is working to learn more details and will have the latest updates in this story and on air.

Two people reportedly struck by lightning in an open field near a vehicle on Thursday evening in Ware county, GA. Unfortunately, they passed away, according to county officials via NWS JAX storm report. — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) July 11, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.