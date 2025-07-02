2-way traffic launches in Downtown Jacksonville Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A project bringing traffic pattern changes to some Downtown Jacksonville roads is nearing completion.

Beginning Wednesday morning, drivers can expect two-way travel on Adams Street and Forsyth Street, between Jefferson and Liberty streets.

Two-way traffic in Downtown Jacksonville Map of traffic changes on Adams Street and Forsyth Street

Workers began putting the finishing touches on Phase 1 of the project at 6 P.M. Tuesday, removing the burlap bags that have covered the new traffic lights.

All lanes are expected to be open by 6 am Wednesday.

Then Phase 2 will get underway, involving sidewalk widening and tree planting along the roadway.

The City of Jacksonville says the change will encourage economic growth and boost property values. Mayor Donna Deegan will be Downtown Wednesday morning to celebrate and discuss the completion of the project.

